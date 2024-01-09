Sudbury man wins $250K Instant Bingo Multiplier prize

Luc Lavigne from the Greater Sudbury community of Val Caron won the $250,000 prize with Instant Bingo Multiplier.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. said in a news release Monday that Instant Bingo Multiplier is available for $10 a play and the top prize is $250,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at Esso on the Run on Highway 69 in Val Caron.