Sudbury man wins $250K Instant Bingo Multiplier prize
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Darren MacDonald
Luc Lavigne from the Greater Sudbury community of Val Caron won the $250,000 prize with Instant Bingo Multiplier.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. said in a news release Monday that Instant Bingo Multiplier is available for $10 a play and the top prize is $250,000.
The winning ticket was purchased at Esso on the Run on Highway 69 in Val Caron.
