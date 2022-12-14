Sudbury man wins $50K with lottery scratch ticket

A Sudbury retiree won the second prize in an instant lottery scratch ticket game.

The last Instant Jackpot scratch ticket turned out to be very lucky for a Sudbury retiree who has been a regular lottery player for the last decade.

"This was the last ticket of this game at the store – I knew it had to come home with me," David Depatie said at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

He recently won the game's second prize -- $50,0000 -- after buying the ticket at Korner Konfectionary on Barrydowne Road.

When Depatie saw the winning numbers come up, he initially second-guessed himself.

"I felt surprised, excited and so happy," he said in a news release.

"My girlfriend could tell by the look on my face that something good had happened. We confirmed the win using the OLG App, and then had a little celebration."

Depatie plans to pay some bills and put some into savings.

"I’ll celebrate with my girlfriend by taking her out for a nice dinner," he said.

"This feels very good. Having a little extra money is always good."

The game's top prize is $250,000.

