Sudbury man wins Lightning Lotto jackpot

A 41-year-old Sudbury father says he feels like a champion after winning the jackpot in Lightning Lotto last month.

Craig Brady won $859,653.80 on Feb. 13 by matching all five numbers in the instant lottery game, Ontario Lottery and Gaming said in a news release Thursday morning.

"I was at the store paying for gas and decided to play Lightning Lotto. The lottery terminal shut down and I was so excited. I thought I won $5,000, but as I was talking to the store clerk, I realized I won the jackpot," Brady told OLG in Toronto when picking up his winnings.

He said he called his wife immediately to tell her about his first big win.

"I sent her a photo from the store. She was so happy. I was with my dad at the time, and we were both numb from shock," Brady said.

As for what he is going to do with his windfall, he said he is going to invest some, put some aside for his children's future and have some fun with his family.

"I'm planning a few fun adventures with my wife – concerts, shows, and a nice relaxing vacation," Brady said.

"I feel like a champion. This is what Tom Brady must feel like."

He bought his winning ticket at Shell on Bowes Street in Parry Sound and said he has been playing the lottery for about 15 years.

The Lightning Lotto game works differently than other lottery draws, as the winning numbers are drawn each night at midnight and tickets containing randomly chosen numbers are sold that day.

Playsmart offers information on gambling games.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, help is available.