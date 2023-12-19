Sudbury man wins top prize in lottery scratch ticket again

Lightning has struck twice for a Sudbury area man who has won his second top prize playing a lottery scratch ticket game.

Robert Dagenais recently received his cheque for $100,000 after winning Game #3302 of Instant Crossword Tripler, Ontario Lottery and Gaming said in a news release.

He bought the ticket at Minnow Lake Kwik Way on Bancroft Drive.

This comes more than three years after he won $100,000 playing another instant lottery scratch in 2020.

A couple of his friends commented on social media about his luck saying, and "Again? Lol … I'm taking you with me to pick out my next scratch ticket" and "Hey, can I borrow that horseshoe … lol."

According to comments on his social media, Dagenais has moved from the trucking industry to mining.

