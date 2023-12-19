Sudbury man wins top prize in lottery scratch ticket again
Lightning has struck twice for a Sudbury area man who has won his second top prize playing a lottery scratch ticket game.
Robert Dagenais recently received his cheque for $100,000 after winning Game #3302 of Instant Crossword Tripler, Ontario Lottery and Gaming said in a news release.
He bought the ticket at Minnow Lake Kwik Way on Bancroft Drive.
This comes more than three years after he won $100,000 playing another instant lottery scratch in 2020.
A couple of his friends commented on social media about his luck saying, and "Again? Lol … I'm taking you with me to pick out my next scratch ticket" and "Hey, can I borrow that horseshoe … lol."
According to comments on his social media, Dagenais has moved from the trucking industry to mining.
Playsmart offers information on gambling games.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, help is available.
