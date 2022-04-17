Sudbury man with autism holds front yard art show

Morgan Kitching is a 20-year-old with severe autism and intellectual disability who has found his voice through art, his social media page says.

A power outage while at his family's Killarney cottage four years ago led to his love of painting. He has developed his skill with mentorship from his mom Trish Jokat and her partner Pierre Sabourin.

For Easter Sunday, Kitching put his paintings on display in the front yard of his mom's house on Kingslea Court in New Sudbury where he lives.

Jokat told CTV News her son sold seven paintings in the span of a few hours Sunday.

She said his 16-inch by 20-inch paintings sell for $100 and has some that are four feet by four feet.

He had one last month sell for $850, Jokat said.

His first art show was in 2019 at a gallery in downtown Sudbury.

He plans to hold two more front yard art shows, one at the end of April to close off 'World Autism Month' and another on Mother's Day.

To learn more about Kitching and his art click here.