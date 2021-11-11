Sudbury-Manitoulin bus run resumes

Manitoulin Island residents looking to travel to Sudbury now have another option. A new route is being offered by the United Manitoulin Islands Transit (UMIT) group.

The cooperative has decided to launch a weekly run from Gore Bay to the Sudbury Costco in response to public demand.

"It's probably been about a year, a little over a year maybe since Ontario Northlander pulled out, and it's probably been one of the number one requests we've had from people calling into the UMIT line is 'are you taking trips to Sudbury,'" said Joahanna Berti, the executive director of UMIT.

Tickets will cost about $90, Berti said, and will need six passengers to break even.

The route will give users two drop-off options, either the plaza on Long Lake Road or the Sudbury Costco on the Kingsway. Users will have about two hours in the city before the bus makes its way back to the island.

"We think it's certainly well lower than what you would have to pay a private car or a taxi to get you there and back again," Berti said.

"Right now, Transportation Canada says that every single time one person shares one ride with anyone else, you can save carbon emissions," said Kim Neale, a Kagawong resident and sustainability coordinator that's working with UMIT.

Neale believes this will appeal to a lot of islanders who either don't want to drive themselves, can't drive themselves, or just want to help the environment.

"And I do have high hopes that by 2030 United Manitoulin Islands Transit will be contributing to 25 per cent reductions of greenhouse gases here on Manitoulin Island," she said.

The group is also working on another project, a ride-share that would use electric vehicles.

"We want to be the first transit system in the country to be net-zero," Neale said.

Tickets for the ride-share will cost $60 for its first weekend as it tries to get residents used to the idea that service to Sudbury has resumed.

The idea seems to have the support of many on Manitoulin, including one of its mayors, Al MacNevin of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands.

"I think it's good news. We'll see how they do with the Saturday bus trip and see how people are served by it, but we support them," he said.

He has high hopes the transit service will be successful. While he wants to encourage shopping closer to home, he said those who choose to go to Sudbury now have more options.

"The struggle in the past has been getting enough ridership to get it going, so I'm optimistic but I'm not sure what will happen," MacNevin said.

"Oh, I think it's a very good idea. There's an older population here on the island and winter time especially when it gets dark early and there's icy roads," said Colin Longhurst, a Manitowaning resident.

UMIT's board plans to gather feedback on the first few routes and then adjust the schedule as needed.