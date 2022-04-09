Sudbury Market sees a variety of local vendors

A total of 35 vendors were set up throughout the day Saturday at Sudbury Market located in the lobby of Science North.

One of the vendors in attendance was McGrows Farms and Gardens. It has been in business since 1999 and has been helping producers across the north with the harvesting and distribution of honey for six years.

"We distribute for French River honey and also for Poschaven Farms in New Liskeard," said Stuart McCall, owner of McGrows Farms and Gardens.

"We have it in the liquid form, the cream form, and the buckwheat honey, which is a very difficult one to find."

McCall said bees have been dying recently for various reasons.

"The use of neonicotinoids in farmers' fields and the neonicotinoids disorient the bees," he said.

"The other problem is there has been a lot of infestations with mites on bees and mites will irritate them and then they won’t be able to fly and go get the nectar that the queen wants."

Erin Rowe, head of the Greater Sudbury Market Association's board, said having vendors that offer honey as well as maple syrup is a great draw for the market.

"People love local anything and honey is a great product to have at the farmers market," said Rowe.

"It’s maple syrup season right now so maple syrup is really big, too, which is great to have vendors who are actually making their own."

One of those vendors is Maple Acres Farm.

"We have a whole section of maple products that we make ourselves in our maple bush,” said Jayne Baxter, owner of Maple Acres Farm.

"We are third-generation maple farmers."

Baxter said due to the weather, this year the season has been a little slower than usual.

"It warms up and then it cools down, so it just slows the season down a little bit but we’re hoping for another two weeks of being able to make maple products," said Baxter.

Both vendors told CTV News they have been taking part in the Sudbury Market for a few years now and said the support has been greatly appreciated.

The Sudbury Market is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m every Saturday.