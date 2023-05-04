Sudbury marks brain tumour awareness

The Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada says 27 Canadians are diagnosed with a brain tumour every day.

Thursday in Sudbury, May was dedicated to raising awareness about signs and symptoms, early detection and diagnosis to improve patient survival chances.

Alicia Chenier, 23, is the 2023 ambassador for Brain Tumour Awareness Month. The local walk takes place in Sudbury on June 10 at Bell Park.

As a baby she was diagnosed with a brain tumour and has had six surgeries and several radiation and chemotherapy treatments.

I think my main message here is that if someone gets a brain tumour diagnosis it's not (the) end,” said Chenier.

“There is so much life and hope beyond that and never let brain tumour diagnosis define you. And yeah, keep living.”

Mayor Paul Lefebvre proclaimed May Brain Tumour Awareness Month in Sudbury.

“Brain tumour awareness month is making sure that people are aware of certainly the symptoms of brain tumours,” Lefebvre said.

“Early detection is key so the more that we can raise awareness.”

Speakers at Thursday’s proclamation talked about the impacts of brain tumours and the need for awareness and to raise money for research.

“There are over 120 different brain tumours and it presents differently in different people at different ages,” said Dr. Matias Mariani, a clinical neuropsychologist.

“There are different impacts depending on where in the brain the brain tumour originates, what type of treatment they are receiving (and) whether treatment is even possible in certain individuals.”

Organizers money raised at the June 10 walk will help fund local supports for people living with brain tumours and their caregivers.

It will also help fund life-changing research.