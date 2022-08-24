Sudbury marks Ukrainian Independence Day

Wednesday marks Ukrainian Independence Day, an event typically marked by celebrations and parades.

But this year, the commemoration comes exactly six months after the Russian invasion. As a way to recognize the Ukrainian community in Sudbury, a flag raising was held at Tom Davies Square.

Ukraine declared its independence from Russia On Aug. 24. 1991. Although under difficult circumstances because of the war, the Ukrainian community in Sudbury gathered as a way to recognize the independence it has enjoyed in the past 31 years.

“In previous years, independence day was a very joyful celebration, everybody sang, they’d dance, we had food and everything… but this year, it’s quite somber,” said Terry Martyn of the Ukrainian Seniors’ Centre.

“So many Ukrainians have lost their lives. So many Ukrainians have been displaced from their homes, cities, and towns in Ukraine. So many Ukrainians have had to flee the country.”

Since Ukraine was invaded by Russia, the Sudbury community came together to raise money for the Ukrainian Humanitarian Fund. During the ceremony Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that $200,000 has been collected.

“People of Sudbury have stepped up and not just the Ukrainian community but all kinds of people in Sudbury and different organizations in Sudbury who put on events and then gave us that money as donations,” said Martyn.

Roman Mamonov, 12, moved from Ukraine to Sudbury at the beginning of May. He said he is happy to be here and adds that everyone has been very welcoming.

“I really like it because I have lots of good friends and they’re funny," said Mamonov.

"I like Canada and school is better here, it’s funny and interesting."

Mayor Brian Bigger said there are roughly 5,000 Ukrainians currently living in Sudbury, and recently close to 40 families moved to the city.

Bigger said it’s important to show support.

“It’s very important to show support to the Ukrainian community here and the people in Ukraine and obviously strong connections to the people who are struggling right now in very difficult situations," he said.

"We want to welcome Ukrainians here … As Sudburians, we are going to support their efforts and do whatever we can to help the Ukrainians flourish and prosper in Sudbury.”

Bigger said there are approximately 120,000 families and individuals that have indicated an interest in coming to Canada, and said with Sudbury being one of the more affordable cities in Ontario, he expects more families to come here.