Sudbury may be on the hook for $1.37M in operating costs for supervised injection site

As Greater Sudbury prepares to open a site where people battling addiction can safely consume drugs, there's still no funding in place from the province.

If funding doesn't come, that would mean the city would be on the hook for annual operating costs, on top of the $800,000 set aside to prepare the area.

Until a permanent site is found, the supervised consumption and treatment services (SCTS) site will be temporarily located at the Energy Court downtown, behind Lorne and Elm streets and directly behind the Beer Store.

A staff report headed to city council April 26 says so far, no provincial funding has been secured.

"Provincial funding for operational expenses has not been confirmed at this time, which may result in an operating deficit for the program if the province does not confirm funding in 2022," the report said.

"As well, the province has confirmed with staff that they will not cover retroactive costs incurred in operating or capital."

Estimated operating costs per year is around $1.374 million, the report said.

The location is almost ready to open, the report, added.

"Greater Sudbury has completed renovations to the buildings off Energy Court, which will act as a temporary SCTS site while PHSD awaits full approval of a permanent site," the report said.

"An occupancy permit was issued to Public Health and Rèseau ACCESS Network on April 1, 2022. They can now access and prepare the space for operation, which includes an inspection and approval by Health Canada to authorize an exemption to operate a SCTS site."

A site inspection was completed by Health Canada on April 8, and following training of staff and final approval from Health Canada, the site will be open to the public daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

