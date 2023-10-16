Sudbury may require use of clear plastic garbage bags to boost recycling, composting

Greater Sudbury is considering ways to encourage residents to recycle and compost, including mandating the use of clear plastic garbage bags.

“Clear garbage bags incentivize participation in diversion programs,” said a staff analysis of the idea.

“Clear bag garbage programs are considered a best practice and it has been implemented in Kawartha Lakes, Peterborough County and Cities of Peterborough and Markham.”

The idea is that residents would be less likely to throw away items that could be recycled or composted if everyone can see exactly what’s in their trash.

However, the proposal would let residents keep some of their garbage secret through the use of “a small opaque privacy bag within each clear bag.”

A study conducted in 2022 and early 2023 found that 94 per cent of all households make use of garbage collection and 92 per cent have access to recycling.

But only 35 per cent of residents participate in the green cart composting program and 26 per cent of households don’t actually have a blue box.

A report by Stewardship Ontario said clear bags can be an effective way to boost diversion.

“First, people are motivated to recycle due to social pressure,” the report said.

“They want to avoid public scrutiny such as neighbours taking notice if they do not recycle. Secondly, clear bags serve as a prompt. If people forget to separate recyclables from the garbage, they are constantly reminded by the ‘clear bag’ because they can view its contents.”

Nova Scotia was a pioneer in clear bag programs, the report said, where municipalities reported a dramatic increase in recycling.

“The 13 Nova Scotia municipalities, which have had the program in place for two years (April 2005 to April 2007) experienced a 41 per cent decrease in residential waste, a 35 per cent increase in residential recycling, and a 38 per cent increase in residential organics collection,” the report said.

And earlier this year, the City of Orillia said its clear garbage bag program reduced curbside waste by nearly 40 per cent since it launched one year ago.

The idea is part of the third phase of the city’s waste management plan update. The goal is to divert as much waste from the city dump as possible, maximizing the life of the landfill.

Environmental and other factors make opening new landfill sites extremely expensive for cities, motivating communities to increase recycling and composting programs.

The report will be reviewed at today’s meeting of the operations committee. See the full agenda here.