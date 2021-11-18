Sudbury mayor shares personal family news

Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger is sharing some personal details to explain his absence at the last two city council meetings.

"Recently, my family and I have learned that my father was diagnosed with cancer, which will rapidly progress in the upcoming months," Bigger said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

Bigger acts as one of his father's caregivers.

"As my family navigates this diagnosis over the next few months, I hope the community understands my responsibility and commitment as a son to be there for him during this time," he said. "I can assure you all that I am not absent from my duties and continue to engage with the community and city staff in my role as mayor."

Bigger said he plans to remain involved while he juggles personal and professional responsibilities. In his absence, Ward 12 Councillor and Deputy Mayor Joscelyne Landry-Altmann is able to step in.

"During these times I will remain actively involved wherever I can, which would not be possible without the strong network of support I receive from my family, city staff, and council. Even simple accommodations such as delegating a deputy mayor to represent on my behalf has allowed me to be present in both of my roles as a mayor and caretaker – and for that, I am sincerely grateful," Bigger said.

This announcement comes shortly after a man was charged for criminal harassment involving the mayor at his home.