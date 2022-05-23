Sudbury mayoral candidate says she was hacked, at least one supporter defrauded

Evelyn Dutrisac, who is running for mayor of Greater Sudbury, says her yahoo email address and personal information has been comprised and at least one supporter was cheated out of their money.

"Yesterday, many of her friends, family members and supporters received an email from fraudsters originating from Evelyn's yahoo email address," said a news release from Dutrisac's campaign.

"Claiming to be Evelyn, these predators requested financial support. In one known instance thus far, money was sent to these people. The generous donor thought the funds were going to Evelyn's effort to raise funds for a local charity."

Dutrisac encouraged other candidates to be careful to avoid a similar situation.

“I am disgusted that these types of identity theft and fraud cases seem to be more and more common," she is quoted as saying.

"The police have been contacted. I acknowledge that catching those involved may be difficult, however, I hope that they can be brought to justice.”

Dutrisac said she will not be soliciting donations online and won't be asking people to transfer donations electronically.

“If you receive an email or social media request from me for a donation, please call me personally,” she said.

"We live in a different world today where faceless thieves victimize hard working, honest people," the release concluded.

"This is an unfortunate and sad situation."