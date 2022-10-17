Sudbury mayoral candidates give one last push with the election only a week away

The municipal election is just one week away and CTV News heard from some of the people running for mayor in Greater Sudbury.

Sudbury’s former two-term MP Paul Lefebvre, is among those running for mayor of the city.

His campaign has had him busy on the phone and going door to door for the last little while.

He said he’s hearing there are many issues raised, including leadership and taxes.

“They want change at the leadership level and that they are definitely concerned about their property taxes at the same time they want us to invest in ourselves,” said Lefebvre.

“So that’s been the campaign, making sure that we have a strategy to attract the talent, because of all the jobs that are here, encourage investments here, and the reason we want to do that is to keep our property taxes down.”

Candidate Evelyn Dutrisac has also been knocking on doors and speaking to residents.

She was a longtime councillor and said the concerns she is hearing from others are very similar to what she wants changed.

“To ensure that our tax dollars are spent wisely and efficiently. People are having troubles staying in their homes or having trouble paying the taxes or the water bills, etc. and also we need to promote industry and business,” said Dutrisac.

“I really feel like those three issues are so important.”

Miranda Rocca-Circelli said one of the main issues she is hearing from residents is that they feel disconnected and she wants to change that.

“All the outlying communities have shared that they feel completely disconnected and neglected, and even people within the city are feeling the exact same way,” said Rocca-Circelli.

“Roads and infrastructure, our debt, working with vulnerable people in our community and identity how we create safe spaces.”

CTV News will hear from the other Sudbury mayoral candidates on Tuesday.