Eight Sudbury agencies will share $900,000 from the Ontario government to support mental health and addiction services, the city said in a news release Monday.

"This funding will help address the immediate needs of local organizations that directly impact individuals and families struggling with mental health and addictions," said the City of Greater Sudbury in a news release Monday.

The money is coming from the province's Roadmap to Wellness plan to modernize and connect the various services available to residents. Ontario has promised to invest $3.8 billion over 10 years for this overhaul. This funding is part of the $147 million "to immediately expand access to the provincial mental health and addictions system for people of all ages and address capacity issues in response to COVID-19" announced Dec. 17.

Local projects include:

A joint partnership between Health Sciences North, Greater Sudbury Police Services and Ontario Provincial Police is receiving $428,135 for a mobile crisis rapid-response and an addiction worker.

The Indigenous outreach program Belong, Equity, Access and Respect (BEAR) through Shkagamik-Kwe Health Centre is receiving $207,065.74.

Sudbury's Off the Street Shelter run by the Canadian Mental Health Association is receiving $38,700 to help cover additional costs related to COVID-19.

Program support for Community Mobilization Sudbury – Rapid Mobilization Table also run by the Canadian Mental Health Association is receiving $129,000.

The Samaritan Centre is receiving $7,700 for a mental health and addictions worker.

YMCA overnight warming centre is receiving $10,000 for pain management consultation and psychotherapy education sessions.

Sex Workers Advisory Network of Sudbury (SWANS) is receiving $47,300 for its peer support and outreach program helping women in the sex trade.

And finally, Ontario Health North is receiving $27,251 for its virtual care project at 1960 Paris Street including technology to improve access in social housing.