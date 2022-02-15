Sudbury mentorship group says need for youth connection and guidance continues

Despite COVID-19 restrictions, fundraising challenges and unavoidable obstacles like moving to a virtual platform, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Sudbury isn’t slowing down.

"We’ve increased both virtual and in-person connections following the health unit's guidelines while putting youth mental health as our priority," said Lisa McCallum, a caseworker for the organization.

The organization said it has continued to support matches throughout the city adding that the need for connection and guidance is more important than ever.

"Even doing it virtually and encouraging them to reach out to each other more often, whether it be a phone call or doing it virtually," said McCallum. "Just trying to maintain those connections, especially with the ones that are feeling more isolated than others."

Fabio Cinel’s son has been a part of the program for the last three years. Cinel said he signed him up to give him another role model to turn to.

"I can tell you that they’ve been very supportive of him and in many circumstances when he has struggles in life they’ve been another support system for him," he said.

Adding that even with most of his time at Big Brothers Big Sisters happening during the COVID-19 pandemic, it only continues to help him.

"Like most kids, he struggled because he didn’t have that socialization that normally they have under normal circumstances," Cinel said.

"But at least doing it through technology and through Zoom, it still gave him another way to connect with kids his own age."

Over the last few months alone, McCallum said she has matched up seven or eight new 'Bigs' and 'Littles,' however, the need for volunteers continues.

"We have five girls waiting and we have 17 boys waiting. And the boys wait, roughly one to three years on the waiting list for their 'big,'" she said.

Cinel also used to volunteer with the program and said he would recommend it as both a volunteer and a parent.

"They’ve been a very long-standing organization that always puts the needs of kids first," he said. "In today’s world, I get the sense that kids have really missed out on a lot of opportunities, especially because of the pandemic, and not all kids have that strong role model in their life."

He adds, "They’re there to have someone if they need to talk to somebody about an issue if they’re struggling with. It gives them another positive outlet for that. But for me, what I’ve really noticed and appreciated the most is that they’re very strong at educating the kids about the dangers that are out there and try to prepare them and give them the tools that they can use."

Big Brothers Big Sisters is also ramping up fundraising efforts including Survivor Elimination Draws. The concept is a group draw where people can win money as well as donated prizes from the community.

"It’s $40 a person. So for this particular one, it’s cash. So 20 of those dollars will stay at the agency and then $20 will go into the pot," said McCallum, adding that the most recent draw made just over $4,000.

Its Poker Run is also coming up on Feb. 26 as another initiative to bring money into the organization.

Officials said that although fundraising is a big priority, their main focus is still matching volunteers with youth in the community.