Mining workers at Glencore's Sudbury operations are voting Monday on a new collective agreement with the company.

Sudbury Integrated Nickel Operations and UNIFOR Local 598 came to a new tentative agreement just in time, as the previous agreement was set to expire at midnight on Jan. 31.

The Sudbury Mine, Mill and Smelter Workers Union represents employees that work in both the maintenance and production aspects of the company.

"The bargaining committee received the tentative agreement around 1 a.m. (Monday). We have been working on proofreading and preparing our presentations," the bargaining committee said on the union's website. "The tentative agreement will be sent by email around 2 p.m. (Monday). This document is not to be shared."

Because of the stay-at-home orders, a ratification meeting will take place on video conferencing through Zoom. A link will be sent out to members via email.

"Meetings will be held at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Online polling stations will open at 3 p.m. and close at 11 p.m.," the union said. "If you have lost or misplaced your voting credentials, please email or call Natalie with your employee number. N.stewart@minemill598.com or 705-673-3661."

Peter Xavier, vice president of Sudbury Integrated Nickel Operations said the company is pleased to reach a settlement without work disruption.

"We believe that the new agreement is fair, competitive and represents a balance of interests in securing a deep mining future for Sudbury INO," Xavier said. "I commend both teams for their hard work, commitment and dedication in achieving this positive outcome."