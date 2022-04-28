Sudbury monster truck event cancelled after border issues
This weekend's monster truck show, scheduled to be held at Sudbury Arena, has been cancelled, the show's promoters announced Thursday.
The 'Monster Spectacular' show was scuttled due to "problems beyond our control with some of the trucks at the border," the promoter said in a statement.
"We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this unforeseen situation," the statement said.
Anyone who bought tickets can get refunds. Here's how:
If you purchased tickets using VISA, MasterCard, or American Express, a full refund will be automatically applied to the card within 5-10 business days.
If you tickets using cash or a debit card, you must come in person to Sudbury Community Arena, at 240 Elgin St., to get your full refund. Original tickets must be presented to receive the refund.
The box office is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Refunds will be provided to the original purchaser only.
