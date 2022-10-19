Sudbury mother and son create a book about coming out

A new book has been released by Sudbury-area author Marty Wilson.

The high school teacher wrote the book with her son, who is an actor, and it’s based on his life. The book, ‘Phoenix Gets Better,’ tells the story of a young, gay, Indigenous boy embracing his two-spirit identity.

Phoenix Wilson, an actor, came out when he was 13. He said although his family was always supportive, it wasn’t always easy for him.

“It’s about me growing up, and it wasn’t easy," Wilson said.

"It was very challenging as a child and I went through a lot of stuff as a child that you know, maybe regular, straight children might not … So, it’s a story about bravery and courage.”

Phoenix’s mother, Marty Wilson, told CTV News she knew her son was gay at a young age. She hopes this book allows others to educate themselves and be more accepting.

“I had already known as his mother pretty much since the age of two but I waited for him to come to me and that’s what he did," Marty said.

"I think it’s really important that children of all ages learn about acceptance, not only about themselves but of their friends who they’re at school with.

“I’m really hoping that it strikes on an emotional note. It’s just about love and acceptance from a family and the wonders it does for a child.”

Marty also said the book addresses the importance of being two-spirit, which is an Anishinaabe term.

“Now that 2S is part of the queer/gay community it was really important to let people know that we’ve been here for hundreds of years and this is a wonderful way of introduction to part of the Anishinaabe culture,” said Marty.

Phoenix said growing up, he didn't have much representation of himself.

“Of course, we had white queer but not Anishinaabe and two-spirit. Now that this book is out for Indigenous children, it’s a really big thing,” said Phoenix.

“When they read this to take away it’s OK to be who you are, that you were born this way and that it’s perfectly fine.”

The book is dedicated to Phoenix’s brother, whom he said was always his protector and someone who supported him, as well as his grandfather.

The book can be purchased on Amazon as well as in stores at Chapters and Indigo.