A Sudbury resident has been charged with stunt driving, among other offences, after police clocked a driver travelling at 150 km/hr in a 100 km/r zone on Highway 69 on Tuesday afternoon.

Sudbury Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Wednesday the 50-year-old driver refused to identify themselves when pulled over.

"During the investigation, it was determined the driver was also a suspended driver and had a small quantity of drugs, suspected to be cannabis, which was seized," the release said.

The Sudburian is now charged with failing to identify themselves, driving while under suspension, racing a motor vehicle and driving with cannabis readily available to the driver.

The driver was issued a seven-day driver's licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded.

The accused was released on a provincial summons and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on May 4 in Greater Sudbury.

The OPP no longer releases the gender of the people they charge.