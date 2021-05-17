Sudbury motorist charged with stunt driving on Hwy. 17

A 20-year-old motorist from Greater Sudbury is facing stunt driving charges after Ontario Provincial Police pulled a vehicle over just after 11 p.m. on May 14.

"Police were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 17 in Sudbury when a vehicle was stopped for traveling at 130 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone," police said in a news release Monday.

The driver is now charged with stunt driving and was issued a seven-day driver's license suspension.

The accused was released on a provincial summons and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Oct. 19 in Sudbury.