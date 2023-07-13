Sudbury municipal workers agree to new deal with 3% wage hike

Greater Sudbury and the union representing more than 1,000 inside works have agreed to a four-year contract.

In a news release Thursday evening, the city said workers have ratified the deal, which includes annual pay raises of three per cent along with “several benefit enhancements to support employee health and well-being.”

The employees are members of CUPE Local 4705 and include staff who work in libraries, transit, 311, museums, leisure programming, social services and other office and clerical positions.

The agreement was ratified by union members on July 6 and approved by city council in closed session on July 11.

“I thank the members of our bargaining team and our union partners for their hard work in coming to an agreement,” CAO Ed Archer is quoted as saying in the news release.

“This deal considers the well-being of our employees, supports attraction and retention, respects taxpayers and ensures the City of Greater Sudbury maintains its low-cost position among Ontario municipalities. It also enhances our ability to provide consistent, high-quality service to our community.”

One of the key outcomes achieved by the bargaining teams is more flexibility in hours of work in several areas to support work/life balance, while adapting to changing service needs and improving service to residents, the release said.

New schedules and provisions will be introduced in a number of areas, including construction services, cemetery services, animal shelter, bylaw and security, to help residents with service needs during evenings and weekends.

The city has not yet reached a deal with its outside unit.