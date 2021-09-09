Sudbury murder suspect arrested following convenience store robbery

Greater Sudbury Police have arrested first-degree murder suspect Kyle Smith, following a K9 track in the area of Falconbridge Road on Thursday evening.

Smith, 32, is wanted in connection with a Sept. 7 incident in which a 30-year-old man was killed after being stabbed and intentionally run over by a car.

He was located following a convenience store robbery Thursday evening that saw three victims sent to hospital after being pepper-sprayed.

Police said they arrested a woman in connection with the robbery, which took place around 5 p.m. at a store on Falconbridge Road.

"The woman is connected to wanted party Kyle Smith, who was seen in the area at the time of the robbery," police said in a news release.

"Information provided was that two individuals entered the convenience store, threatened the employee, pepper sprayed multiple people inside the store and stole various items before fleeing the area on foot prior to police arrival," police said.

"Three individuals were transported to hospital with minor injuries as a result of being pepper-sprayed."

A K9 track of the area was set up to track the two robbery suspects.

"As a result of the track, the items that were stolen were recovered and the 20-year-old woman believed to be involved in the robbery was located on Donwood Avenue," police said.

"She was arrested without incident and transported to police headquarters."

Smith was arrested a short time later. He's wanted in a hit-and-run happened around 2:30 a.m. Sept. 7 near the intersection of Lasalle Boulevard and Notre Dame Avenue.

Police said the driver of a red four-door Dodge Magnum and the victim got into a fight in the parking lot of the Esso gas station at the New Sudbury intersection, resulting in the 30-year-old first being stabbed and then run over.

Smith was officially identified as the suspect in the case and on Wednesday.