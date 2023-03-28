Sudbury murder trial jury begins deliberations

After five weeks of testimony, a Sudbury jury of 12 has started deliberating Tuesday in the Robert Steven Wright murder trial.

One alternate jury member was excused.

Wright, 43, is charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Renee Sweeney on Jan. 27, 1998, while she worked at an Adults Only Video store on Paris Street in Sudbury.

Both sides gave their closing arguments Monday and Justice Robbie Gordon is giving the jury members instructions Tuesday morning before they begin deliberating on whether to find Wright guilty or innocent.

He has been in jail since his arrest in December 2018.

A second-degree murder conviction in Canada comes with an automatic life in prison sentence, with parole eligibility between 10 to 25 years as decided by a judge.

CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca has been inside the courtroom for the entire trial, find previous coverage here.

