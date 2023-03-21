Sudbury murder trial to resume Thursday morning

The second-degree murder trial of Robert Steven Wright was put on hold again Tuesday morning.

The delays began last week after a juror contracted COVID-19. Officials adjourned proceedings until Monday, when more cases emerged and the trial was put off again.

Tuesday morning, Justice Robbie Gordon said the trial would resume Thursday morning.

Wright, 43, is on trial for the murder of Renee Sweeney, who was stabbed to death Jan. 27, 1998, while she worked at a video store at a Paris Street strip mall.