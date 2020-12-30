Greater Sudbury Police are asking the public for information to find out who is responsible for a murder in the city on Boxing Day.

The body of Robert Keskinen, 75, was discovered in a Kathleen Street residence around 2:20 p.m.

In a video released Wednesday, Greater Sudbury Police Det. Insp. John Valtonen said Keskinen had been stabbed to death.

"It is a confirmed homicide -- Robert died of multiple stab wounds from some sort of edged weapon and a number of witnesses have come forward," Valtonen said. "But we know that there are others still out there (with information.) Detectives will continue to canvass the neighbourhood and search the area and the scene until the end of the day."

Valtonen offered condolences to Keskinen's family and thanked Donovan residents who had come forward with information.

"We believe the threat to public safety remains low as there are strong indications this incident was targeted," he said. "But that being said, the person or persons responsible are still unknown. It is for that reason that I asked anyone with even the slightest bit of information to contact the Greater Sudbury Police criminal investigation division or Crime Stoppers."

"As in every case like this along with the families who are grieving the entire community is hurting and this is when we all pull together to find those responsible," Valtonen added.