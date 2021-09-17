Sudbury musician hosts Saturday concert for charity
It won’t be a Sudbury Saturday night, but a Sudbury Saturday afternoon.
A local musician is staging a concert this weekend to help a local organization, as well as an important charity. Larry Berrio is hosting the event at the Trailsmen Rod and Gun Club in Hanmer.
He said the idea is to raise money for the club itself and also the local chapter of Big Brothers-Big Sisters.
Berrio’s father started the club back in 1968, so the event is close to his heart.
“They named the shooting range after my dad," he said. "It's called Oliver’s gun range, so I came up with the idea because a lot of charities have really lost a lot of fundraising efforts over the past year. And so I came up with the idea of holding a concert.”
Saturday's show runs from noon to 4 p.m. and tickets are $15. Kids under 12 get in free of charge.
