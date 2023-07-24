Sudbury non-profit holds unique thrift fundraiser

The SWC -- formerly called the Sudbury Women's Centre -- is a non-profit that offers support and programs for women and gender-diverse individuals.

Officials said since the pandemic, the centre has seen a sharp increase in clients but no increase in funding.

"It's astonishing the number of clients that are coming in," said Giulia Carpenter, executive director of the SWC.

“We will always help our clients when they are coming in no matter what. It's just finding those fundraising pockets that we are trying to do our best.”

One fundraising effort the Center is doing is Thrifty Thursday where people can shop at Our Sister's Closet boutique on the last Thursday of every month from 6-8 p.m.

SWC officials said all proceeds will be spent on purchasing hygiene products for clients.

"Many of us probably have experienced (higher prices for) things like toothpaste, soap, body wash or basic need items,” said Rae-Anne Neville, a development officer at SWC.

“So we are seeing a lot of clients who come in to access those services. Last year alone we gave out 80,000 pieces of clothing and 15,000 hygiene items.”

Officials at SWC said each month there is a donated gift shoppers at Thrifty Thursday can sign up to win. This month's it's a Starbucks prize pack valued at more than $100.