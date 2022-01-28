Sudbury, North Bay police preparing for truck convoy

As the 'Freedom Convoy 2022' continues on its way to Ottawa, both Sudbury and North Bay police are preparing for its arrival Friday.

Half of the cross-country convoy split off in Nipigon, taking Highway 11 toward Cochrane, while the other half remained on Highway 17 toward Sault Ste. Marie.

The truckers and their supporters are protesting government mandates and COVID-19 restrictions.

MP THREATENED

On Thursday, Members of Parliament were warned by a top House of Commons official about potential security risks related to the planned capitol protest.

Charlie Angus, the MP for Timmins-James Bay, said on Twitter he has received threats from people claiming to be with the convoy telling him he "will be jailed, charged with war crimes and sent to hell."

At 5:29 PM Parliamentary security sent a message to all MPs warning about threats, personal security and possible plans to target MPs at their family homes or target staff.

It was an unprecedented warning.

45 minutes later @erinotoole decided to throw gas on the fire. pic.twitter.com/iqBWoATrGI

NORTH BAY

North Bay police are asking drivers to avoid Nipissing Junction at Highway 11, Lakeshore Drive and Pinewood Park Drive on Friday between 12:30 and 4:30 p.m.

"The North Bay Police Service is anticipating that approximately 1,000 members of the convoy will be staying in North Bay through the night, departing the morning of Jan. 29, 2022. NBPS and our policing partners have put in place appropriate contingencies to limit the impact this will have on traffic congestion," police said in a news release Friday.

"The North Bay Police Service will be working in collaboration with the Ontario Provincial Police, who will be monitoring the convoy as it makes its way along the highway to North Bay."

SUDBURY

Greater Sudbury Police Service said motorists should expect delays on Highway 17 from MR55 in Lively and along the bypass to the Kingway on Friday morning.

"The Regent Street eastbound on-ramp to Highway 17 will be closed while the convoy passes through," Sudbury police said in a tweet.

The convoy's estimated time of arrival in the Nickel City is by 1 p.m.

Officers will be conducting traffic control.

"We neither sanction nor permit any demonstration as our role is public order maintenance. Our goal is to ensure public safety. Officers will be present conducting traffic control so vehicles can travel through our area with minimal traffic delays to our community members," police said.