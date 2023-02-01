Sudbury nursing professor garners $10K research grant

Laura Killam, a Cambrian College professor of nursing, is one of the 2023 recipients of a $10,000 Early Career Research Awards from the Society for Simulation in Healthcare.

In a news release Wednesday, Cambrian said Killam is being recognized for her efforts to include students in co-creating learning materials and simulation experiences.

Co-creation means sharing decision-making power with students when it comes to developing content.

“I am totally humbled and excited to receive this award, and the funding will certainly allow me to continue my research in this field,” Killam said in the release.

“How we train nurses is evolving and as it does, we need to focus on improving nursing education and most importantly equity within that academic journey. It means ongoing dialogue and including students in the process of creating the materials they will be learning.”

Killam’s work on this topic was recognized in November of last year when she was named the winner of the 2022 Excellence in Nursing Education (Non-Tenured) Award by the Canadian Association of Schools of Nursing.

“Laura is a visionary and a truly innovative member of our faculty team here at Cambrian College,” Dr. Paula Gouveia, Cambrian’s vice-president academic, said in the release.

“Her inclusive approaches and ideas have translated into meaningful modern learning for students. She is shaping the future of nursing and how nurses need to be educated to succeed in modern-day health care.”

Killam has been published 18 times in peer-reviewed journals. She is sought out as a speaker at provincial, national, and international nursing events and conferences.

Cambrian College offers a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BScN) program, along with a Practical Nursing program with a pathway to our BScN.

Learn more information on a career in nursing here.