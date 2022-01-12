Sudbury official says two major fires due to trying to thaw frozen pipes

Sudbury fire officials issue warnings after firefighters responded to three structure fires Tuesday, saying two were caused by attempting to thaw frozen pipes.

It was a very busy day for Sudbury fire crews during the extreme cold warning Tuesday.

"The shift began in the morning with reports of smoke and flames in a residence in the area of Voyageur Street in New Sudbury," Sudbury Professional Firefighters Association said in a Facebook post.

"Career fire crews from New Sudbury, Minnow Lake and Downtown controlled the fire quickly and helped treat a resident that had minor smoke inhalation. A city bus had to be brought in for warmth as firefighters battled extreme cold conditions during fire operations."

It was a day where the temperature in the Nickel City reached -40 C with the wind chill.

"Later that night, reports came in of flames in a residence in the area of Lake Point Court on Ramsey Lake," the firefighters' post said.

"The area of the fire is not serviced by hydrants, (so) a tanker which holds 1500 (gallons) of water was dispatched as a precaution but a very long hose lay from the nearest hydrant established a reliable water source."

Crews from Long Lake, downtown and Minnow Lake were able to quickly get the second fire under control.

"After cleaning all the equipment used and returning the trucks to service, crews from downtown and Minnow Lake were dispatched to Elm Street for another structure fire. Upon arrival, a wooden addition to a commercial building was fully engulfed in flame," the post went on to say.

Crews were able to stop the spread of the fire inside the commercial building.

Fire officials issued warnings on social media Wednesday.

"Never use an open flame to thaw frozen plumbing," the City of Greater Sudbury Fire Services said in a tweet. "For a safe solution, consider a certified plumber."

Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell added, "with two major house fires in the last 24 hours related to attempts at thawing frozen pipes, please exercise caution should you have to get some heat on frozen water lines."

SPACE HEATER SAFETY TIPS Never use an extension cord. Plug directly into a wall outlet. Never leave a space heater unattended. Keep space heater at least 1 metre away from anything that can burn.

Firefighters say in addition to the three blazes, crews also responded to multiple fire alarms, carbon monoxide detection and medical aid calls through the 24-hour shift.