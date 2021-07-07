iHeartRadio

Sudbury officials warn of powerful sedative circulating in community

The Community Drug Strategy in Greater Sudbury has received reports of an increase in a powerful sedative called Benzodiazepines (Benzos).

"These can be powerful sedatives also known as Valium, Xanax, Ativan, clonazepam (and) Zylazine," the group said in a news release Wednesday.

"Benzos and opioids when taken together increase the risk of overdose and death."

Benzo toxicity/overdose may last for hours and look like:

• Extreme sleepiness or passing out

• Poor balance and movement control

• Slurred speech

• Blackouts and memory loss

Benzo toxicity on top of an opioid overdose might make a person unconscious for a long time, the groups said.

How to respond to opioid overdose and benzo toxicity:

• Give Naxalone. This will help reverse the opioid overdose. This may improve breathing, but the person may not regain consciousness due to sedation from benzos.

• Call 911 to get medical help and keep monitoring their breathing.

For a free naloxone kit, contact The Point at Public Health Sudbury & Districts, Réseau Access Network, Sudbury Action Centre for Youth (SACY) or ask your local pharmacist. 