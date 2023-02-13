Sudbury, Ont., mayor proposes taking a $36K pay cut
Greater Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre wants to turn back the clock to 2016 when it comes to his salary as mayor.
Former mayor Brian Bigger made headlines before last year’s municipal election when it emerged his base salary had increased from $143,000 in 2016 to $180,000 in 2020.
At the time, city staff attributed the increase to “taxation changes.”
"Salaries for members of council are reviewed periodically against a set of municipal comparators having similar populations and service offerings," city communications manager Maggie Frampton said in an email to CTV News in 2021.
"The last time this exercise was completed was in 2017 when taxation changes were applied to members of council in accordance with changes in provincial legislation."
That taxation change refers to the elimination of allowing elected officials to have one-third of their salaries be tax-exempt.
However, during the October 2022 vote, several mayoral candidates – including Lefebvre -- promised to reduce the mayor’s base salary if they won the election.
A motion headed to city council Feb. 21 would do just that. The mayor is proposing his base salary be dropped from $179,429.67 to $143,000 to be effective Feb. 21.
