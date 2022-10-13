Sudbury, Ont., mine expansion project grand opening attracts dignitaries

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was in Sudbury, Ont. on Thursday for the grand opening of Vale's Copper Cliff Complex South Mine expansion as Phase 1 has been completed on the $945 million project.

The project will enhancie the company's supply of low carbon nickel and other critical minerals.

"Connecting our northern Ontario mineral resources with Southern Ontario's manufacturing excellence the technology that will power our future depends on battery minerals like nickel and copper," said Ford addressing the crowd.

It's a revamped mine that is nearly a 1-billion dollar investment by Vale that will create 270 new jobs. The company said the mine was closed in 2009 due to unfavourable economic conditions.

"As part of our longer term planning processes we keep a close watch on all of ore bodies obviously and the economics changed we are bringing it back on line," said Gord Gilpin, head of Ontario operations for Vale.

Everyone in attendance donned bright orange, hi-visibility safety coveralls for the event that included an underground mine experience and mural unveiling.

Both area MP and MPPs were also in attendance with the Ontario Minister of Mines George Pirie and Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation Gimaa (Chief) Angus Toulouse.

Pirie said the revamped mine will help to meet needs now and into the future.

"The current needs means we are developing the electric vehicle technology. We are decarbonizing our society and a big part of that is in fact it can't happen without mining," explained Pirie.

Officials with Vale added the project will see the development of approximately 10 million tonnes of ore delivering 14 years of production over its lifetime.

Earlier this year, the province released a critical mineral strategy as northern Ontario mines look to supply the electrical vehicle battery market.

Article updated by first-hand reporting by CTV News' Alana Everson.