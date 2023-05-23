Sudbury, Ont., police respond to 'noise' complaint, end up joining basketball game

It turns out that the sound of children playing outside is not a reason to make a police complaint.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Greater Sudbury Police said they received a noise complaint over the weekend that took a surprising turn.

“The complainant was disgruntled that children were outside playing basketball and ‘making too much noise’ at 7 a.m. on a Sunday,” police said in the post.

“Officers attended the location to educate the complainant that children are indeed allowed to play outdoors and make reasonable noise while doing so.”

It turns out that one of the youths was celebrating her birthday “with her siblings using the new basketball net she had just received as a gift,” police said.

“We stuck around to play a quick game! Happy birthday Payton!”