Sudbury, Ont., police say that for 20 years, suspect left jars containing child porn near lake

Greater Sudbury Police said Thursday they cracked a 23-year-old mystery of who was leaving jars containing hand-written child porn in the Vermilion Lake area.

Charged is Russell Brosseau, 86, of Greater Sudbury, who is believed to have started placing the jars in the area for more than 20 years.

“Since the year 2000, the Greater Sudbury Police Service has been receiving reports of incidents involving jars containing sexually explicit handwritten materials found in various locations throughout the Vermilion Lake area of Greater Sudbury,” police said in a news release Thursday.

Another jar was found July 12 in the area of Gordon Lake Road, followed by another July 15 containing similar contents.

“The unique nature of these two most recent incidents led police to believe that these incidents, as well as several historical incidents of similar nature dating back to the year 2000, were committed by the same offender,” the release said.

“So far, police have received 10 reports relating to incidents of sexually explicit handwritten materials in jars.”

The first was discovered July 22, 2000, near Stobie Dam. Since then jars have been found at the Vermilion Lake boat launch (2000); on an ATV trail near Stobie Dam (2001); on Pilon Crescent (2009); Stobie Dam again (twice in 2011); Simmons Road (2021); Vermilion Lake boat launch again (2021); and on Pilon Crescent and Gordon Lake Road (2023).

“Throughout the ongoing investigation into this matter, members of our integrated crime team observed a man accessing jars on multiple occasions in the abovementioned areas,” police said.

The man was seen July 19 on Gordon Lake Road getting out of his vehicle, accessing one of the jars “and placing additional materials into the jar,” the release said.

“Immediately following these observations, the man was placed under arrest and taken into custody.”

He’s charged with 10 counts each of making child pornography and distributing child pornography.

He is currently being held at police headquarters ahead of a bail hearing Thursday.

AWAITING SEARCH WARRANTS

Police are awaiting search warrants for Brosseau’s vehicle and residence.

“Due to the graphic nature of the evidence collected in this investigation so far, police are concerned that there may be additional incidents,” the release said.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Det. Const. Marc Belanger at 705-675-9171, ext. 2338.

“We recognize the traumatic impact that incidents of this nature – especially incidents involving the victimization of children – has on our community,” police said.

“We are fully committed to supporting survivors and we want to provide you with the assistance and resources available to you.”