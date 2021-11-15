Sudbury, Ont., police say youth, 13, charged after hate-filled song lyrics posted to social media

Greater Sudbury Police said Monday they made an arrest in connection with a complaint about hateful song lyrics posted to social media.

Police were called Nov. 11 and told the lyrics involved a young person.

"Information provided was that the young person had written lyrics to a song, recorded the lyrics and then posted the song to social media," police said in a news release.

"The lyrics contained hateful and threatening comments directed towards another young person based on their sexual orientation, as well as, references to damaging school property."

The investigation uncovered more songs written by the same person "that contained hateful lyrics confirming that the incident was motivated by hate or bias."

A 13-year-old in Sudbury was arrested Nov. 12 and charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and uttering threats to burn, destroy or damage real or personal property.

The youth was released on an undertaking with a court date of Jan. 20. The youth is under age 18 and can't be named.

"We know that hate crimes and hate-bias incidents are extremely under reported and we are working hard to change that," police said.

"The Greater Sudbury Police Service takes reports of hate-motivated crime and hate-bias incidents very seriously and we recognize the impact on and pain felt by community members when there is evidence of hatred. We want to assure you that we are committed to investigating these situations thoroughly."