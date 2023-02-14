Sudbury OPP charge Onaping man with child pornography

A 72-year-old man from the Onaping area of Greater Sudbury has been charged in connection with a child pornography and luring investigation, police say.

Officers with the child exploitation unit and Sudbury detachment raided the man's home Feb. 7, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Tuesday morning.

"A quantity of child sexual abuse material was discovered and multiple electronic devices were seized for further analysis," OPP said.

As a result, the man was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.

He was released following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court on March 1.

"Many victims of child sexual abuse are so young that they cannot tell their story. Every time an image or video depicting that abuse is shared, that child is re-victimized," OPP said.

"Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding internet safety."

Anyone with information about this investigation or any other incidents involving child exploitation is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

Learn more about protecting and reporting online sexual exploitation of children here.

Canadian Centre for Child Protection programs and initiatives.