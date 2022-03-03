Sudbury OPP charge three people with drug and weapons offences

Nipissing West OPP stopped to assist a parked vehicle with hazard lights activated on Highway 69, Feb. 24 and arrested three people, police said in a release.

Officers discovered a firearm, Canadian currency and drugs suspected to be cocaine, oxycodone and cannabis following a search of the vehicle.

A 25-year old Sudbury man, a 25-year old Sudbury woman, and a 25-year old Toronto man face numerous charges including:

· Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.

· Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm.

· Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine.

. Possession of a schedule I substance- other drugs.

The Sudbury man has a court appearance scheduled for March 4. 2022 in Sudbury.

The Sudbury woman and Toronto man are scheduled to appear in court April 13, 2022 in Sudbury.