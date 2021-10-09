Sudbury organization serves 92 people a Thanksgiving meal

From a bowl of hot soup to a cup of coffee and a piece of apple pie, Tomorrow’s Hope served 92 people a turkey lunch a la carte Saturday.

“Just another one of those warm feeling days,” said Bob Johnston, Tomorrow’s Hope founder.

"It might be raining outside and it might be a little cool, but inside you can feel the love and you can feel the heat. It’s just fantastic the smiles on these people's faces."

The organization is based out of Grace Family Church in the Donovan. It serves breakfast every day and allows patrons to come inside to eat. Johnston said this is something other organizations in the Sudbury area aren’t doing. He adds that everyone who walks through this door is thankful every day, but especially this weekend.

"It was really good," said Tiffany Mandamin, Tomorrow’s Hope patron.

"I really love their soups here. Every time I come here, it’s homemade. I can tell it's made from love so it is super delicious.”

Johnston said with winter just around the corner, he’s worried about the people he serves. While there has been a lot of talk of change in the city to address homelessness, he wants to see action.

“Nothing in place right now," Johnston said. "We hear of a warming station -- big deal. Thank God there’s some good organizations that provide good winter clothing and so on to keep them warm and stuff.

"But this is so sad – we're talking about (165,000) people in this city. We’re talking a solid community where we know better, but we don’t do better”

Johnston said it’s not just city council that needs to be working on the issue: funding from both the provincial and federal governments would make the world of a difference.