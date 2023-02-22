Sudbury pauses work on $98M Junction project as it looks for ways to reduce costs

A motion passed by city council Tuesday seeks to have the costs of the Junction East project scaled back to $65 million.

The community hub will include the city’s main library, art gallery and multi-cultural-folk arts association under one roof.

After being proposed in 2016 at a cost of $46 million, global inflation and supply chain issues pushed the price to an estimated $98.5 million.

The motion approved Tuesday puts all work on the Junction on hold while the project is downsized.

The goal is to ensure the project proceeds while addressing the “current economic realities faced by the municipality,” said a news release from the city.

“I strongly believe in the vision of the Junction East Cultural Hub project,” Mayor Paul Lefebvre is quoted as saying in the release.

“I know that, together with our partners, we can reimagine this project to support the vibrancy of our downtown at a price tag that takes into account the competing investment needs of our municipal infrastructure.”

The motion directs staff to redesign the project and get costs down to $65 million while still ensuring it achieves “the desired outcome of a project that will be an enduring source of community pride.”

“The information I’ve requested through this motion will allow us to see this important project become a reality using a responsible and innovative approach,” Lefebvre said.

“I want to thank our project partners for their ongoing collaboration and dedication as we embark on this new phase of the Junction East Cultural Hub.”

The report on how to downsize the project is scheduled to be presented to council by the end of June.

“Work on the current configuration of the Junction East Cultural Hub project will be put on hold as staff works with the project partners, the Greater Sudbury Public Library, the Sudbury Multicultural Folk Arts Association, and the Art Gallery of Sudbury to analyze the alternate approaches that fulfill the project's original goals,” the city said.

“The project is currently at detailed design, and the contract with the architect allows for a pause in work at this phase.”