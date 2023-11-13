Sudbury pedestrian seriously injured after lying on road, hit by vehicle

Sudbury police say they are looking to speak to the driver of a white pickup truck that hit a pedestrian lying on the road last Thursday.

Around 1:30 a.m. Nov. 9, the pedestrian was seen walking south on Burton Avenue in the city's Donovan area before lying down across the road.

"The white pick-up truck with black steel rims, yellow roof lights and what appear to be LED white/blue headlights was travelling north on Burton Avenue when it struck the individual laying across the road," police said in a news release.

"The vehicle continued up Burton Avenue onto Jean Street. It is possible that the driver was/is unaware that a pedestrian was struck."

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

"Anyone with information related to the driver of the truck or if you were the driver of the vehicle at the time of the incident, please contact police at 705-675-9171," police said.