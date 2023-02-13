Sudbury pet owners should be putting a leash on it

Officials with the City of Greater Sudbury are reminding residents that dogs are required to be both on a leash and under the owner’s control when leaving their property.

Owners of dogs who are found off-leash on public property can face a provincial offence notice, which carries a set fine of $300, plus court costs.

“We have seen an increase in complaints about dogs off leash throughout Greater Sudbury over the past couple of months,” said city communications advisor Riley Adams, in an email to CTV News earlier this month.

The city has provided a list of reasons to keep your pets on a leash:

It keeps your dog safe. While on a leash, dogs are less likely to get hit by a vehicle, get into a fight with another dog or get injured from wildlife. It’s part of being a good neighbor. Not everyone is comfortable with dogs and it’s not polite for your dog to run up to other dogs or people uninvited. It can improve your relationship with your dog. Walking a well-trained dog on a leash is enjoyable and helps to maintain a strong bond. It reduces accidents and animal bites. Finally, it is the law. This law is meant to protect the safety and well-being of you, your pet and other people and animals.

“We always aim to educate before we enforce. It is the hope that this PSA will remind residents that keeping dogs on leash is important for everyone’s comfort and safety,” said Adams.

Sudbury does have three off-leash dog parks.

The Azilda Dog Park on Municipal Road 15, the Minnow Lake Dog Park on Second Avenue and South End Dog Park on Countryside Drive. All three parks feature separated fences areas for small and large dogs and are open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Residents can report an animal control bylaw complaint by contacting 311 by phone or online.

For more information on the city’s leash laws or exceptions, visit the city’s website.