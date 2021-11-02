Sudbury pharmacist says senior flu doses hard to find

Flu shots are now available to all that want them. However, a pharmacist in the Greater Sudbury community of Lively says this year, senior doses are a bit harder to come by.

“They allocate shots based on previous year's dosing and whatnot,” said Todd Duhamel, Walden Family Drugstore pharmacist.

"Right now, we’re allowed to get 10 of the high dose and 10 of what we call a boosted dose. It’s an adjuvanted flu shot which is also for people over 65. We’re allowed 10 of each a week.

"That could change as time goes on, you know, if more supply comes available, so that’s why we’re having to pick and choose who we give them to," Duhamel added.

He said as people get older, their immune system weakens and a higher dose of the flu shot is often recommended.

"In most cases, anybody over 65 would be eligible to get the high dose," Duhamel said. "The problem is it’s a little bit of short supply right now. So we’re tending to hold it back for people who are immunocompromised, people getting cancer treatments, COPD."

In the meantime, the health unit in Sudbury said they receive their flu shots from the provincial supply.

"Public Health Sudbury & Districts then distributes vaccines to hospitals, healthcare providers, and long-term care facilities within the district," the health unit said in a statement.

"There are two publicly funded influenza vaccines that are specifically indicated for those who are 65 years of age and older -- Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent and Fluad."

Public Health said the Fluzone High-Dose and Fluad are prioritized for those who are at very high risk of influenza-related complications such as having multiple health conditions.

"While both Fluzone High-Dose and Fluad are available throughout the district, individuals who are 65 years of age and older should not wait for a specific product to become available and receive their influenza vaccine as soon as possible,” the health unit said.

Duhamel has a waitlist at his pharmacy for those wanting the higher dose, but he doesn’t recommend waiting too long. With the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, he fears the flu will be back in full force again this year.

Duhamel said citizens can get their flu shot by appointment only at the Walden Family Drugstore. The health unit will be hosting community clinics around Greater Sudbury in the coming days. Click here for more information.