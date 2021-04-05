Sudbury pharmacy anxiously awaits delivery of COVID vaccines

Walden Family Drugstore is ready to administer COVID-19 vaccines once they are delivered.

The pharmacy in Lively is one of three pharmacies in the Sudbury district selected to offer vaccines. But owner and pharmacist Todd Duhamel said they still haven't received the vaccine doses.

“We’ve been putting people off, taking names and phone numbers,” said Duhamel.

That list already has more than a thousand names. Duhamel said he's thrilled to have been chosen and says it's likely because of his high flu vaccination numbers in the last year.

“We hope to try and get 50 to 60 people done a day,” he said.

Staff have cleared a corner of the store and have set up a row of chairs separated by boards so the employee administering the vaccines can easily move from person to person.

The Ontario government is steadily increasing capacity in its COVID-19 vaccine rollout, adding more than 350 pharmacies and more primary care settings across the province. Individuals aged 55 and over can contact the pharmacy and will be placed on a waitlist.

Duhamel said once they receive doses, people will be contacted and an appointment will be booked.

“We can do over age 70, however with the health unit doing 70 and older right now, we recommend you go through them," he said. "They have a really good system going.”

Duhamel said his pharmacy will be administering the AstraZeneca vaccine and he's hopeful to have the first shipment by Wednesday.

Here is a list of the northern pharmacies offering vaccines. Please note not all of them have received the shots, but expect to soon.

Shoppers Drug Mart, Elliot Lake

Loblaw Pharmacy, Sault Ste. Marie

West End Pharmacy, Sault Ste. Marie

Loblaw Pharmacy, Sturgeon Falls

Wal-Mart Pharmacy, North Bay

Pollard IDA Pharmacy, Parry Sound (call 705-746-2581)

Northern Shores Pharmacy, North Bay

Shoppers Drug Mart, 681 Algonquin Blvd., Timmins

Wallace Drug Store, Cochrane (call 705-272-4381)

Rexall, Kapuskasing

Shoppers Drug Mart, Long Lake Road, Sudbury

Rexall, Hwy. 69 North, Val Caron

Walden Family Drugstore, Lively (call 705-692-5868)

Findlay's Drugstore, New Liskeard (call 705-647-8186)

Smallman Pharmacy, Haileybury (call 705-672-5261)

Wal-Mart Pharmacy, New Liskeard