Sudbury pickup truck driver involved in head-on crash was impaired, police say

A commercial motor vehicle and a pickup truck were involved in a head-on collision early Wednesday morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The driver of the pickup truck, age 44, has since been charged with impaired driving in connection with the crash, which took place shortly before 1 a.m. on Highway 17.

“The driver of the pick-up truck was transported to the local hospital, with serious but non-life-threatening injuries by ambulance,” police said in a news release.

“No other injuries were reported.”

The pickup truck driver is charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving and having control of a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Dec. 13 in Sudbury.

The driver was issued a 90-day driver's licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.