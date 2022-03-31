Sudbury podcast hosts chat with an astronaut and other names you may know

A weekly podcast at Cambrian College focused on innovation and new technology is gaining attention thanks to high-profile guests and its relatable approach to explaining complex topics.

Launched in June last year, the Unlikely Innovators podcast is the brainchild of Mike Commito, local author and Sudbury Wolves’ historian, and Steve Gravel. Both are employed at the college and offer outside-the-box thinking on what they call ideas on applied research from various voices in the public and private sectors.

Gravel is the manager of Cambrian College’s Centre for Smart Mining, while Commito is the director of research and development.

“I think our podcast is a reflection of those who are big and small in the field of innovation," Commito said.

"We often discuss who we will feature for a particular segment and if they are a good fit. We source names that are up and coming or a new technology that’s been developed that we can focus on."

The podcast was initially designed as a vehicle to reach colleagues in research and development, but the hosts discovered it was being well received more broadly. It brings to light applied research that not only educates the audience, but allows for thought-provoking insight with a little light-hearted banter.

“Steve and I are not experts in the same fields as our guests," said Commito.

"There are guests that you feel more comfortable with their work and what they have done. I don’t pretend to know everything our guests address, but we’re also very good at explaining to our general audience. We try to make it so our moms can listen every week -- and I’m sure they do."

Their moms were likely impressed when Commito and Gravel had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to talk to decorated Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield. Ensuring they were not going to mess up the interview was first and foremost for the duo, who say they learned a lot.

“There was a point in the interview with Col. Hadfield that we both learned that in building the Mir space station, Hadfield had to learn Russian. The interview was kind of like talking to someone over a beer,” said Commito.

“Hearing some of the behind-the-scenes stuff that goes into space travel was an eye-opener. Hadfield told us that while there are a lot of astronauts, not everyone gets the chance to go into space and do a spacewalk, as only a few from his class have made it into space.”

Other topics have included online gaming, sports betting in the province, and an electric sports bike company. Commito and Gravel are receptive to ideas and suggestions for the show. The goal is to always look for an interesting and compelling story.

A book by Peter Mansbridge that was read by Commito over the holidays prompted him to reach out to the retired CBC National newscaster. Mansbridge famously got his start as an airport baggage handler.

"Talk about an unlikely career path," Commito said.

"I remember when I booked him and suggested some questions in advance, to which Mansbridge replied: 'I don’t need questions.' He’s Peter Mansbridge, the guy who’s interviewed everyone. He can pretty well delve into any conversation without any prep and still drive the bus.”

Their goal was to stay professional and "not get star-struck," he said.

"That was a good indicator we could keep going with the podcast," Commito said.

"He’s a wealth of knowledge and remains plugged into what is happening, including if the Leafs have a chance to win the Stanley Cup. You can’t get any more down to earth than that.”

As for the next big name on the podcast, Commito didn’t hesitate to mention they’d like to book Ryan Reynolds, who contributed $500,000 to help First Nation communities with water issues.

“He’s an innovative guy who has invested in a lot of companies," he said.

"I think that would help us expand our audience and get us into a whole new listener base, but you never know. We’ll just try shooting for people like that, if not, there’s certainly no shortage of innovative people in the world."

Commito said the demographic for the podcast is primarily ages 35 to 64 and students at Cambrian College also tune in to learn.

“Research enablers across Canada make up a large portion of who we talk to, but that doesn’t preclude tech people and those who follow the guests.”

The Unlikely Innovators podcast is available on all major podcast platforms with a video version on Cambrian’s YouTube channel.