Sudbury police appeal for assistance identifying man who brought gunshot victim to hospital

A 22-year-old gunshot victim was dropped off at Health Sciences North just before midnight on Monday.

Police as part of their ongoing investigation are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who brought the victim to hospital.

We are looking to speak with the man pictured below in order to determine the events that lead to a 22-year old man sustaining critical injuries. Anyone with info related to the identity of this man call us at 705-675-9171 or @stopcrimesud. Read more: https://t.co/2lGSikcF74 pic.twitter.com/lf3qi1mTdU

“We are looking to speak with this man in order to determine the events that lead to the 22-year-old man sustaining critical injuries,” Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release Wednesday.

Anyone with information related to this matter or to the identity of the man is asked call police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.