Sudbury police appeal for assistance identifying man who brought gunshot victim to hospital
A 22-year-old gunshot victim was dropped off at Health Sciences North just before midnight on Monday.
Police as part of their ongoing investigation are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who brought the victim to hospital.
We are looking to speak with the man pictured below in order to determine the events that lead to a 22-year old man sustaining critical injuries. Anyone with info related to the identity of this man call us at 705-675-9171 or @stopcrimesud. Read more: https://t.co/2lGSikcF74 pic.twitter.com/lf3qi1mTdU— Sudbury Police (@SudburyPolice) November 23, 2022
“We are looking to speak with this man in order to determine the events that lead to the 22-year-old man sustaining critical injuries,” Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release Wednesday.
Anyone with information related to this matter or to the identity of the man is asked call police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
-
Sudbury police begin using fat bikesGreater Sudbury Police Service introduced a new program designed to increase safety and accessibility to officers in the downtown.
-
Fourth plane of Ukrainians arrives in SaskatchewanA fourth plane carrying displaced Ukrainians has arrived in Saskatchewan, landing at the Saskatoon airport Wednesday afternoon.
-
Two separate crashes within minutes at busy London, Ont. intersectionMultiple emergency crews responded to two separate collisions near the intersection of Commissioners and Wellington roads in London Wednesday evening.
-
Red Lock campaign for HIV awareness underway in the SaultThe 4th annual Red Lock campaign for HIV/AIDS is underway this week in Sault Ste. Marie. It’s put on by the Group Health Centre’s HIV AIDS Resource Program, or HARP, with an aim of reducing stigma as well as barriers to treatment.
-
Rural Manitoba town looks to double its footprintOne of the fastest-growing communities in Canada is looking to double its footprint.
-
'Pretty surreal': Saskatoon catching World Cup feverCanada kicked off the 2022 World Cup with a loss against Belgium, but the game brought people together in Canada.
-
Soccer fans haven't lost hope for Team Canada after Belgium wins WednesdaySeveral watch parties took place in the city Wednesday, and while many fans were disappointed to see Canada lose to Belgium 1-0, they remain hopeful for what's next.
-
Stratford police close road for investigationThe Stratford Police Service closed Road 113 Wednesday night for a police investigation.
-
Above-normal temperatures tease golfers as outdoor rinks are being builtWaterloo region has been experiencing a roller-coaster of weather lately. Switching from fall feels, to winter and now back to fall.