Sudbury police arrest 16-year-old male in stabbing

A fight between two 16-year-old males in Sudbury escalated to a stabbing and now, one teen is facing charges, police say.

Officers were called to a weapons complaint downtown in the area of Elm Street and Paris Street shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sudbury police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn told CTV News in an email.

"Information provided was that two youths were involved in an altercation and one of the youths had stabbed the other," police said in a news release Thursday morning.

The teen who was stabbed was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries by paramedics and the accused fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.

He was arrested just after 6:50 p.m. in the area of Notre Dame Avenue and Louis Street and charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and having a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

"This is a target and isolated incident as the two individuals involved are known to each other," police said.

The accused is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in bail court Thursday.

"His name cannot be released as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act," police said.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.