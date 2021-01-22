A 28-year-old Sudbury man has been arrested on child pornography charges following the search of a home.

Sudbury police said members of the internet child exploitation and computer forensics units help the emergency response and intelligence units search a Greater Sudbury Home on Thursday.

As a result of the investigation, the 28-year-old is facing five charges, including accessing, distributing and possessing child pornography.

Police said he was held in custody overnight and is scheduled to appear in bail court on Friday.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.

Cybertip.ca is Canada’s national tipline for reporting the online sexual exploitation of children. Tips from the public can help protect children from sexual abuse. Canadians are encouraged to report concerns to Cybertip.ca if someone they know may be victimizing children online. For more information on addressing child victimization or to report concerns, visit cybertip.ca.